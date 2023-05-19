Man found weith gun is jailed for nine years.

Ricardo Cousins of Amerhurst Avenue, Handsworth Wood, was jailed at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday 12 May, for the firearms offence which occurred in February last year.

The 33-year-old failed to stop for patrol officers while driving erratically on Handsworth Wood Road at around 4.30pm on Monday, 14 February last year. When officers flagged him down, Cousins drove off at speed instead of coming to a halt.

After a brief pursuit and search of the local area, they found Cousins in his Skoda Fabia parked in nearby Antrobus Road. When officers scanned the scene they uncovered a pistol, which was loaded with five rounds of ammunition, in a bag under the car.

Cousins was arrested that day and subsequently charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and for dangerous driving. He was sentenced to nine years in prison for the firearms offence and was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Detective Inspector Matt Underwood, from Birmingham CID at West Midlands Police said: “Ricardo Cousins was brazenly driving around Birmingham during the day while in possession of a loaded gun. Fortunately, our officers were alert to his careless driving and gave chase after he failed to stop for us.

“We stopped him before he could cause serious harm but his offence was no less grievous. Guns are lethal weapons, which as well as having the potential to kill and seriously maim, cause fear and alarm among the community. We won’t put up with people carrying firearms illegally and the sentence Cousins received shows that there will be serious consequence for those who do.”

"Just days after Cousins’ sentencing, we launched Operation Target, a major new operation to target serious and organised crime across the West Midlands, from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.