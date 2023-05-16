Two boys aged 17 arrested over murder of Kelvin Ward

Kelvin Ward was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich last month.

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of Mr Ward on Chester Road, Castle Bromwich, on April 18.

Two people have already been charged in connection with the investigation and an 18-year-old man remains on police bail as enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The family of Mr Ward have been made aware of the recent update and our thoughts remain with them.

"We continue to appeal for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to come forward.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 4840 of 18 April.