Man, 19, arrested after holding Deliveroo driver at knifepoint

Police responded swiftly to prevent an armed robbery in Broadway Plaza on Monday

Police were alerted to an armed robbery whilst on patrol in Broadway Plaza, Birmingham city centre, where a 19-year-old man was allegedly holding a delivery driver at knife point and attempting to rob him.

Following a foot chase, police arrested the man on suspicion of robbery, assault and possession of a weapon. They recovered a knife, meat cleaver, and 30 wraps of heroin and cocaine from the scene.

The incident happened at 1.15pm on Monday, May 15.

Further checks while in custody revealed the man was wanted on suspicion of a robbery that took place a couple of days earlier and for breaching bail conditions. He remains in custody for questioning.

Officers also searched a home in Ladywood in connection with the robbery and recovered more drugs, a number of car keys relating to unknown vehicles and two handguns – one replica and one BB gun.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and is being held in custody.