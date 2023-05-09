Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two men and teen appear in court after three hospitalised in Walsall stabbing

By Daniel WaltonWalsallCrimePublished:

Two young men and a teenager have appeared in court after a knife attack in a Walsall park that left three people in hospital.

A view from Palfrey Park, where the attack happened
A view from Palfrey Park, where the attack happened

Adam Sidat, 20, of Walstead Road, Walsall, and Awais Butt, 18, of Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, May 5, charged with three counts of wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article in public place, and theft.

Three men, aged 28, 26 and 25 were injured in the stabbing, suffering potentially serious stab wounds after being attacked in Palfrey Park on Monday, May 1. The trio were taken to hospital to receive treatment and were later discharged.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged and appeared in court.

West Midlands Police introduced a 48-hour dispersal order following the incident, which covered the park. The order gave officers extra powers to break up groups of two or more people if they believe they are causing a nuisance.

Sidat and Butt are next due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on June 2.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News