Two men and teen appear in court after three hospitalised in Walsall stabbing

A view from Palfrey Park, where the attack happened

Adam Sidat, 20, of Walstead Road, Walsall, and Awais Butt, 18, of Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, May 5, charged with three counts of wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article in public place, and theft.

Three men, aged 28, 26 and 25 were injured in the stabbing, suffering potentially serious stab wounds after being attacked in Palfrey Park on Monday, May 1. The trio were taken to hospital to receive treatment and were later discharged.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged and appeared in court.

West Midlands Police introduced a 48-hour dispersal order following the incident, which covered the park. The order gave officers extra powers to break up groups of two or more people if they believe they are causing a nuisance.