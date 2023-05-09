Group of men seen 'killing fish inhumanely' on canals in Wolverhampton - police

Police conducted patrols of canal towpaths in Wolverhampton after reports of men illegally fishing and "inhumanely" killing fish. Photo: Wednesfield Police.

Wednesfield Police says it conducted early morning patrols today along canal towpaths after the incident was reported.

The force said: "Early morning patrols along the local canal towpaths, after receiving reports of males suspected to be fishing illegally.

"We responded to reports by concerned members of the public, to a group of males who were killing fish 'inhumanely', which would have certainly caused alarm and distress to anyone passing by."

Councillor Phil Bateman, a councillor for Wednesfield North, hailed "responsive action from Wednesfield Police, patrolling the local nature reserve on the banks of the Wyrley & Essington Canal today in Wednesfield".