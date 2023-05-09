Group of men seen 'killing fish inhumanely' on canals in Wolverhampton - police

Wednesfield Police says it conducted early morning patrols today along canal towpaths after the incident was reported.
The force said: "Early morning patrols along the local canal towpaths, after receiving reports of males suspected to be fishing illegally.
"We responded to reports by concerned members of the public, to a group of males who were killing fish 'inhumanely', which would have certainly caused alarm and distress to anyone passing by."
Councillor Phil Bateman, a councillor for Wednesfield North, hailed "responsive action from Wednesfield Police, patrolling the local nature reserve on the banks of the Wyrley & Essington Canal today in Wednesfield".
"Bringing reassurance to residents, business and commerce, helping to deter wildlife crime and protecting the environment."