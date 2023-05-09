Notification Settings

Group of men seen 'killing fish inhumanely' on canals in Wolverhampton - police

By Eleanor Lawson

Police in Wolverhampton are investigating reports of men illegally fishing in canals and killing fish "inhumanely".

Police conducted patrols of canal towpaths in Wolverhampton after reports of men illegally fishing and "inhumanely" killing fish. Photo: Wednesfield Police.

Wednesfield Police says it conducted early morning patrols today along canal towpaths after the incident was reported.

The force said: "Early morning patrols along the local canal towpaths, after receiving reports of males suspected to be fishing illegally.

"We responded to reports by concerned members of the public, to a group of males who were killing fish 'inhumanely', which would have certainly caused alarm and distress to anyone passing by."

Councillor Phil Bateman, a councillor for Wednesfield North, hailed "responsive action from Wednesfield Police, patrolling the local nature reserve on the banks of the Wyrley & Essington Canal today in Wednesfield".

"Bringing reassurance to residents, business and commerce, helping to deter wildlife crime and protecting the environment."

