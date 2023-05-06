Man charged and further arrest over separate Wolverhampton shootings that left children and a woman hurt

The two unconnected shootings happened on April 23 and May 1.

Kane Jones was due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Saturday charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition in a public place, and wounding with intent and violent disorder.

The 21-year-old from School Green, Wolverhampton, is facing the charges after a woman was injured when gunshots were fired in Bitterne Drive at around 1am on April 23.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital and was treated for a leg injury.

Officers also made a further arrest in connection with the Shelley Road, Bushbury incident that saw two children injured.

The shooting happened on Shelley Road, Bushbury, on May 1.

Both children are thankfully expected to make a full recovery.

A 21-year-old man was arrested from an address in Wolverhampton on Friday evening (May 5) and was being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on May 4 in connection with the investigation has now been released on bail, with strict conditions.