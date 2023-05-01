Black Country nurse relives shock of seeing bullet riddled car outside Heartlands Hospital

The bullet-riddled VW Golf outside Heartlands Hospital

Police had cordoned off the area where the car had been parked at the Birmingham hospital and the nurse had to present ID to start her shift on Sunday evening.

The West Bromwich nurse, who did not want to be named, said: "Seeing so many police outside made me worried a member of staff had been attacked.

"The number of assaults in A&E is rising and we have said its only a matter of time before someone comes in with a gun.

"However, it was obvious the victim had been in the car and drove to the hospital."

The A&E department went into temporary lockdown after the man checked in.

West Midlands Police officers are trawling through local CCTV around Washwood Heath to find out more about the shooting.

A spokesman said: "A man presented himself at hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg yesterday just before 7pm. We understand he was in a car on Shaw Hill Road in Washwood Heath when shots were fired at the vehicle and the injuries were sustained.

"He remains in hospital. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"We are carrying out a forensic examination of the car and trawling CCTV from the area to establish what happened and identify who was responsible. We know that this will have been alarming for residents in Shaw Hill Road but we believe it was a targeted attack and we are fast-tracking enquiries as well as having an increased police presence in the area.