Teen stabbed to death in case of mistaken identity was bright and popular, murder trial told

The crime scene in Mount Road, Lanesfield, where Ronan Kanda was killed. Photo: SnapperSK.

The defenceless 16-year-old died from his injuries after being stabbed in the chest and side during an attack near his home, in Mount Road, Lanesfield, shortly after 8.30pm on June 29 last year.

The jury heard how he was stabbed in the chest and side after being attacked from behind near his home in a case of mistaken identity. He died when one of the wounds penetrated to his heart.

Yesterday(25) the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court was told that two youths, from Walsall aged 17 and 16, Josiah Francis, 21, and Joseph Whittaker, 18, both of Birmingham, are standing trial accused of his murder.

Opening the case prosecuting barrister Mr David Mason KC said the two youths, who cannot be named due to their age, approached Ronan from behind and that he had been “utterly defenceless”. He said they knew Ronan, who had a friend whom also lived in the vicinity and whom was involved in an ongoing dispute over money with one of the youths.

Mr Mason said there had been a fight at a school involving Ronan's friend's brother and one of the youths, and comments made on Snapchat about the dispute.

“He was the prosecution say the victim of a pre-planned murderous attack. These four defendants drove to the scene of the murder in a red Corsa belonging to Josiah Francis. When they arrived the vehicle was parked and two of them got out.”

“They were disguised. Their faces were covered by masks and and they had hoods on their heads. They were armed with long machetes and swords. They approached Ronan from behind. He was oblivious to their approach. He was defenceless.”

Ronan Kanda died from a fatal stab wound, aged 16

He said the 17-year-old “stabbed him twice with his weapon. Both wounds penetrated deep in Ronan’s body.” He said as this was happening the 16-year-old “was brandishing his weapon”, but did not touch Ronan who turned round.

Footage of incident that was captured by door cameras in the street which also recorded his screams of “oh my God” and “oh no help” were played to the jury.

Mr Mason said the pair then “fled the scene back to the car. They drove away leaving young Ronan lying on the street where he died.”

He said five days before the killing the same red car was captured on street cameras being driving in the Mount Road area with three males inside.

He said in his police interview the 17-year-old admitted being present and said it was “a case of mistaken identity” and “he never intended to hurt” Ronan. He said there were issues with someone else and the sword and clothes he wore had been dumped in the canal.

The court heard that despite efforts to save Ronan he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The two youths; Francis, of Westcote Avenue, Northfield; and Whittaker, 18, of Raven Hays Road, Rubery, both in Birmingham, are accused of killing him. Francis and Whittaker are also both accused of possessing swords.