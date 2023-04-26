Brothers found guilty of £19,000 Wolverhampton city centre kidnap of businessman

Wolverhampton Crown Court

A jury at the city's crown court on Tuesday afternoon found Baljit Baghral, aged 33, and 28-year-old David Baghral, of Genge Avenue, Lanesfield, guilty of conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail and possession of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They were accused of demanding the sum after abducting the accountant in a car park, in Worcester Street, then transporting him in the back of a goods van to a rented flat above the Ocean Spice chip shop, in Summerhill Road, in Coseley, on October 11 last year. The takeaway was being operated by one of the defendants.

However, the jury completely cleared their sister Manjit Baghral, 31, of Trysull Road, Bradmore, of any wrongdoing in the case.

Judge John Butterfield KC said: "You Manjit Baghral have been found not guilty by the jury. You will be released immediately. The other two defendants will be remanded in custody until June 6 when they will be sentenced.

"I will not require pre-sentencing reports at this stage, but I reserve the right to change my mind."