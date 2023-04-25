Murder of 16-year-old Wolverhampton schoolboy Ronan Kanda was case of mistaken identity, trial told

Ronan Kanda died from a fatal stab wound, aged 16

The defenceless 16-year-old died from his injuries after being stabbed in the chest and side during an attack near his home, in Mount Road, Lanesfield, shortly after 8.30pm on June 29 last year.

Two youths, from Walsall aged 17 and16, Josiah Francis, 21, and Joseph Whittaker, 18, both of Birmingham, are standing trial accused of his murder.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday prosecuting barrister Mr David Mason KC told the jury that Ronan had been wearing his headphones as he walked along the pavement and was "completely oblivious" to the brutality that was about to befall him.

Mr Mason said: "We say (they) came out of the car at speed, each armed, wearing a hood and face masks, running up Mount Road, brandishing weapons."

He said the two youths, who cannot be named due to their age, approached Ronan from behind and that he had been "utterly defenceless".

Footage of incident that was captured by door cameras in the street which also recorded his screams of "oh my God" and "oh no help" were played to the jury.