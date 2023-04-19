Thermal images help police track down man wanted for domestic offences

The Infrared footage shows the officers tracking down the offender near the side of the canal. Photo: WMP Eye in the Sky

The West Midlands Police drone team participated in the search for the man after he had run from a house in the region, using thermal imaging to show the man running down a canal embankment.

Two officers were guided down the embankment by the drone team and were able to make an arrest.

Images released on Twitter show the two officers working their way down the embankment towards the man.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The West Midlands Police drone team supported our colleagues from West Midlands Police Response team in locating a male wanted for domestic offences.