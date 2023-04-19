Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Thermal images help police track down man wanted for domestic offences

By James VukmirovicCrimePublished:

Technology helped police to track down and arrest a man wanted for domestic offences.

The Infrared footage shows the officers tracking down the offender near the side of the canal. Photo: WMP Eye in the Sky
The Infrared footage shows the officers tracking down the offender near the side of the canal. Photo: WMP Eye in the Sky

The West Midlands Police drone team participated in the search for the man after he had run from a house in the region, using thermal imaging to show the man running down a canal embankment.

Two officers were guided down the embankment by the drone team and were able to make an arrest.

Images released on Twitter show the two officers working their way down the embankment towards the man.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The West Midlands Police drone team supported our colleagues from West Midlands Police Response team in locating a male wanted for domestic offences.

"He had ran from the address and was seen on our thermal drone on canal embankment and we guided our colleagues in to make arrest."

Crime
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News