Pair in court accused of firearms and drugs offences in Smethwick

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Luis Bernardo, aged 20, and Dejhaan Johnson, aged 19, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court, each charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, namely a pistol; possession of ammunition, namely blank cartridges without a certificate; possession of machetes, and being concerned in the supply with intent of cannabis.

Johnson is also accused of driving dangerously a VW Golf, in Grove Lane, Smethwick.

The allegations relate to an incident in Smethwick on March 20, 2021.

Bernardo, of no fixed abode, and Johnson, of Rosedale Avenue, Smethwick, both pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday.