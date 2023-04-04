Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man accused of murdering Wolverhampton grandmother needs psychiatric evaluation before entering plea

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Matthew Hyde, the man accused of murdering Wolverhampton grandmother Sara Bateman, has appeared in court.

Sara Bateman was found dead in Wolverhampton
Sara Bateman was found dead in Wolverhampton

Hyde, of Wellington Place, Willenhall, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court via video link from HMP Birmingham.

The 41-year-old, who wore HMP issued sweater and jogging bottoms, did not enter a plea concerning the murder charge.

Hyde's defence barrister Mr Stephen Cadwallader said: "The defendant will need to have a psychiatric evaluation before any plea is entered.

"I only managed to speak to him very briefly before this hearing."

Judge Michael Chambers QC told Hyde: "The next hearing will be a plea and trial preparation, you have the right to a trial."

The public gallery was packed for the ten minute hearing. Grandmother Sara Bateman was found dead in Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton on Thursday.

Police arrested Hyde the next day and charged him with murder.

Hyde will appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court to enter a plea on Thursday, May 25.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Willenhall
Walsall
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News