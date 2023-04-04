Man accused of murdering Wolverhampton grandmother needs psychiatric evaluation before entering plea

Sara Bateman was found dead in Wolverhampton

Hyde, of Wellington Place, Willenhall, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court via video link from HMP Birmingham.

The 41-year-old, who wore HMP issued sweater and jogging bottoms, did not enter a plea concerning the murder charge.

Hyde's defence barrister Mr Stephen Cadwallader said: "The defendant will need to have a psychiatric evaluation before any plea is entered.

"I only managed to speak to him very briefly before this hearing."

Judge Michael Chambers QC told Hyde: "The next hearing will be a plea and trial preparation, you have the right to a trial."

The public gallery was packed for the ten minute hearing. Grandmother Sara Bateman was found dead in Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton on Thursday.

Police arrested Hyde the next day and charged him with murder.