Scouts find pistol stashed in a hedge during Kidderminster litter pick

The Scouts alerted the police after finding the air pistol in the hedge.
North Worcestershire Police tweeted last night: "This air pistol handed in to us after being found in a hedge by Scouts doing a litter pick in Kidderminster.
"Please dispose of air weapons responsibly, such as handing into a police station for disposal."
Team A - this air pistol handed in to us after being found in a hedge by Scouts doing a litter pick in #Kidderminster . Please dispose of Air Weapons responsibly, such as handing in to a Police Station for disposal. 21005 pic.twitter.com/sx2EynZ7Gc— OPU Worcestershire (@OPUWorcs) March 30, 2023
It was a busy day for North Worcestershire Police yesterday after being called to a fire at 9.30am which led to the discovery of a cannabis farm.
North Worcestershire Police tweeted: "A male was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis after a large cannabis farm was discovered on Mill Street #Kidderminster
"Fire control responded to reports of a fire in a three-storey derelict building shortly before 9.30am yesterday morning (March 30)."