Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nine deny killing Bailey Atkinson in Walsall town centre attack

By Deborah HardimanWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Nine males have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall town centre.

Bailey Atkinson
Bailey Atkinson

The 20-year-old, from Bloxwich, died from his injuries after an alleged attack in High Street in the old market quarter in the early hours of January 28.

On Thursday a total of nine defendants appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with murdering Mr Atkinson.

Ronan McCulloch, 18, of Livingstone Road in Bloxwich, and Sonny Loverage, 18, also from Bloxwich, appeared alongside a 15-year-old, three 16-year-olds and three 17-year-olds, from the Walsall area.

All deny the allegations. The matter was adjourned for a case management hearing on June 16.

All the defendants were remanded in custody.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News