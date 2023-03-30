Nine deny killing Bailey Atkinson in Walsall town centre attack

Bailey Atkinson

The 20-year-old, from Bloxwich, died from his injuries after an alleged attack in High Street in the old market quarter in the early hours of January 28.

On Thursday a total of nine defendants appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with murdering Mr Atkinson.

Ronan McCulloch, 18, of Livingstone Road in Bloxwich, and Sonny Loverage, 18, also from Bloxwich, appeared alongside a 15-year-old, three 16-year-olds and three 17-year-olds, from the Walsall area.

All deny the allegations. The matter was adjourned for a case management hearing on June 16.