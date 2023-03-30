Notification Settings

Heartfelt tribute for 'devoted' father who died after being assaulted at West Bromwich pub

West BromwichCrimePublished:

Tributes have poured in for a Walsall father who was assaulted at a West Bromwich pub and later died.

Matthew Adams died after he was assaulted at the Gough Arms in West Bromwich.
Police have confirmed a 14-year-old boy was among one of five people arrested as a murder probe was launched.

Matthew Adams, who has been described as a "loving and devoted dad", was assaulted at the Gough Arms in West Bromwich in the early hours of Sunday, March 19.

On Thursday, March 23 an ambulance was called to his home address in Walsall. Matthew was taken to hospital but sadly died the same day.

Detectives have begun a murder investigation as it’s believed that the injuries he sustained from the assault may have contributed to his death.

A boy aged 14, a woman aged 37 and two men aged 41 and 51 were arrested on suspicion of murder on March 25 and have now been bailed.

Today, officers have made a further arrest and a fifth suspect is currently in custody.

Matthew's family have issued a photo and a tribute. They said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of Matt, our son, brother, partner, friend and a devoted dad to his two beautiful children.

“Matt would help anyone, a generous, fun loving, larger than life, selfless person. We have lost the life and soul of our family.”

Detectives investigating Matthew’s death are appealing to anyone who was inside the pub on the Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday to come forward, if they haven’t already done so. They may have information that could help the investigation.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are supporting the family of Matthew and need people to come forward.

“It’s important that we understand what happened and that we get answers for Matthew’s loved ones.

“We know that Matthew was assaulted inside the pub and we are trawling CCTV, but we need witnesses to speak to us.”

Anyone with any information is urged to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or call 101 quoting 20/271388/23.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

