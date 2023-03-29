Teenager charged with assaulting police officer after being arrested at vigil for motorcyclist

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Dell Stadium in Brierley Hill on Sunday before making their way to Kingswinford to pay their respects to Pauly Skidmore, who was killed in a collision on Stream Road on March 21.
However, West Midlands Police put in place a dispersal order after reports of dangerous driving, and launched drones in the area.
A 17-year-old was arrested at the vigil and police have now revealed he has been charged with assaulting a police officer.
He has been released on bail to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on April 12.
Another man was also taken to hospital after a collision on Stream Road, near Glynne Avenue, in Kingswinford, where Pauly Skidmore was killed.