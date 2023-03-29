Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager charged with assaulting police officer after being arrested at vigil for motorcyclist

By Lisa O'BrienKingswinfordCrimePublished:

A teenager who was arrested at a vigil for a motorcyclist killed in a collision has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Tributes at the scene of the crash on Stream Road
Tributes at the scene of the crash on Stream Road

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Dell Stadium in Brierley Hill on Sunday before making their way to Kingswinford to pay their respects to Pauly Skidmore, who was killed in a collision on Stream Road on March 21.

However, West Midlands Police put in place a dispersal order after reports of dangerous driving, and launched drones in the area.

A 17-year-old was arrested at the vigil and police have now revealed he has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

He has been released on bail to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on April 12.

Another man was also taken to hospital after a collision on Stream Road, near Glynne Avenue, in Kingswinford, where Pauly Skidmore was killed.

Crime
News
Kingswinford
Dudley
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News