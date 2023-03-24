Four killers who murdered father-of-eight in drive-by shooting jailed for more than 100 years

Murderers Connor, left, and Michael Goodwin

The sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court sparked a melee in the public gallery and outside the courtroom.

Anthony Sargeant

The Goodwins along with Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr and Keenan Anderson, 25, Albert Road, Handsworth, were sentenced to life for murder.

Keenan Anderson, left and Leon Riley. Photos: West Midlands Police.

Connor Goodwin, 27, the oldest of the gang, was given a minimum term of 32 years, Michael, 26, will have to serve a minimum of 28 years, Riley 28 years and Anderson 32 years.

Judge Paul Farrer KC told the court he could not be sure who fired the fatal shot which killed Mr Sargeant outside his mother's home in Lea Bank, Birmingham.

He said: "Mr Sargeant was a devoted father-of-eight. His death has devastated his family. Mr Sargeant did not live at his mother's address so we don't know if he was the intended target."

Justice Farrer added: "This was a carefully planned shooting. Mr Sargeant died a week after the shooting after contracting sepsis, the direct consequence of the shooting. Within hours of his death Connor, Michael and Riley disposed of their mobile phones. The Mercedes from which the shots were fired has never been seen since. Steps were taken to frustrate the police in the destroying of evidence including cars and sim cards.

"I cannot be sure who fired the shot but all four defendants were equally culpable."

Justice Farrer told Connor Goodwin: "From the evidence you gave I can tell you are an intelligent individual and I see no evidence of inmaturity.

"You have two young children and they will be impacted on the sentence I give you but due to the seriousness of offence these are the consequences of your decisions."

Due to his learning difficulties Michael Goodwin needed help giving evidence on the stand and the judge recognised he "followed where others led" so gave him a minimum of 28 years instead of 30.

He said: "You have got an IQ of 55, which is in the lowest 0.5 per cent of the general public. I recognise your impairment might affect your judgement and understanding consequences of your actions.

"You have two children, ages one and four, and this sentence will impact them."

The court heard Michael Goodwin has 11 previous convictions for 28 offences for dishonesty and possessing a firearm when prohibited. Connor Goodwin has 11 previous convictions for 17 offences including affray and possession of a bladed article.

Whilst being led away the defendants blew kisses to their friends and family.