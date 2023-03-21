Man set alight in street attack on walk home from mosque

The man was subject to an attack when walking home from a Birmingham mosque

The incident took place on Brixham Road in Edgbaston at around 7pm yesterday.

Police said the man was walking home from a mosque on Dudley Road when he was approached and sprayed with an "unknown substance" which set his jacket alight and caused burns to his face.

He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries, though they are not said to be life threatening.

West Midlands Police are reportedly reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.

Supt James Spencer, from Birmingham police, said: "Our officers have been working through the night to establish what happened and who is responsible.

"We’re examining CCTV and speaking to witnesses and are determined to find out who is responsible.

"I’ve been speaking to people in this morning, and so I know just how concerned they are and that people are after answers.

"We are determined to find the person responsible and get those answers as soon as possible and I’d urge the community to work with us and to avoid any speculation at this stage."

Police have said they will be in the area today to speak to members of the community.