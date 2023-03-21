Man accused of Walsall nightclub murder to enter plea next month

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, died following an incident at Valesha's, formerly known as the Colliseum, in Newport Street, on March 11.
Edward Wilson, of Temple Way in Oldbury, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday charged with his murder.
Judge Simon Drew KC adjourned the case until April 14 where the 39-year-old, who was remanded in custody, will enter his plea.
A family tribute to Akeem stated: "The universe has lost one of the greatest of men and his unmatched energy, mindset and love will forever live on."