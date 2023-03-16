Akeem Francis-Kerr (Photo: West Midlands Police).

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, was fatally stabbed at Valesha's nightclub, also known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street just after 5am on March 11.

Despite the efforts of medics, he was sadly pronounced dead at around 6am while being taken to hospital.

On Tuesday night, a 39-year-old man was arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of murder.

Police say he has been brought to the West Midlands for questioning and remains in custody.

Akeem’s "devastated" family are being supported by specialist officers who are keeping them updated.

Police said in a statement: "Officers are speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from around the area.

"We've also set up a dedicated contact portal for anyone who has information to get in touch with the investigation team.

"Send information or mobile footage directly to detectives via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L32-PO1."

"Our neighbourhood officers are out on increased patrols to offer reassurance to people living and working in the town," the statement continued.