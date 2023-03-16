Notification Settings

Man arrested in South Yorkshire over murder of Akeem Francis-Kerr at Walsall nightclub

By Mark MorrisWalsallCrimePublished:

Detectives investigating the murder of a man at a Walsall nightclub on Saturday have arrested a man.

Akeem Francis-Kerr (Photo: West Midlands Police).
Akeem Francis-Kerr (Photo: West Midlands Police).

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, was fatally stabbed at Valesha's nightclub, also known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street just after 5am on March 11.

Despite the efforts of medics, he was sadly pronounced dead at around 6am while being taken to hospital.

On Tuesday night, a 39-year-old man was arrested in South Yorkshire on suspicion of murder.

Police say he has been brought to the West Midlands for questioning and remains in custody.

Akeem’s "devastated" family are being supported by specialist officers who are keeping them updated.

Police said in a statement: "Officers are speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from around the area.

"We've also set up a dedicated contact portal for anyone who has information to get in touch with the investigation team.

"Send information or mobile footage directly to detectives via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L32-PO1."

"Our neighbourhood officers are out on increased patrols to offer reassurance to people living and working in the town," the statement continued.

"We know there have also been concerns around recent knife crime in the town and we've been working hard, alongside partner agencies across Walsall, to reduce the risk of violence".

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

