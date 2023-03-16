Gang of men threatened to stab Co-op staff in West Bromwich robbery

The Co-op on Hollyhedge Road, which is opposite Pennyhill Primary School, was robbed at around 7.40pm on February 25.
Three men threatened shop staff before leaving with various items. Two other men are understood to have been waiting outside.
If you can help, please call 101 or use Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website: west-midlands.police.uk. Quote crime number 20/84296/23.
#APPEAL | Can you help us identify these men?— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) March 16, 2023
We want to speak to them about a #robbery at Co-op on Hollyhedge Road, #WestBromwich.
Three men threatened to stab shop staff before leaving with with various items. Two other men are understood to have been waiting outside. pic.twitter.com/T0SxI03zPx