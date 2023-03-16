Notification Settings

Gang of men threatened to stab Co-op staff in West Bromwich robbery

By Eleanor LawsonWest BromwichCrimePublished: Comments

Police are looking to identify a group of men who threatened to stab shop staff during a robbery of a Co-op in West Bromwich.

Five men were involved in the robbery on Hollyhedge Road.
The Co-op on Hollyhedge Road, which is opposite Pennyhill Primary School, was robbed at around 7.40pm on February 25.

Three men threatened shop staff before leaving with various items. Two other men are understood to have been waiting outside.

If you can help, please call 101 or use Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website: west-midlands.police.uk. Quote crime number 20/84296/23.

Crime
News
West Bromwich
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

