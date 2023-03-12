Family pay tribute as detectives name man stabbed to death at Walsall nightclub

Akeem Francis-Kerr

The family of the 29-year-old have paid tribute to him as police appeal for people to come forward with information.

Akeem was stabbed to death at Valesha's nightclub, also known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street in the town centre just after 5am on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at around 6am while being taken to hospital.

His family said: "The universe has lost one of the greatest of men and his unmatched energy, mindset and love will forever live on."

His devastated family are being supported by specialist officers who are being kept updated.

Officers are speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage from around the area.

Detective Inspector Ade George, leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with Akeem’s family and friends as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

"We continue to urge people to come forward with information, a man has died and his family have the right to know what happened to him."

Send information or mobile footage directly to detectives via this link mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L32-PO1