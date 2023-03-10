West Midlands Police officer bailed after claims he filmed sex with two women without consent

It is alleged the firearms officer filmed himself having sex with the women in a toilet without their knowledge before sharing it on social media with members of his team.

The officer was arrested on Wednesday but has now been released on bail pending further enquiries. West Midlands Police said the officer had been removed from public-facing duties while investigation continues.

The allegations came to light during an expose by Channel 4, which also broke the news that 10 officers and members of staff at the force were being investigated for allegedly sharing offensive and derogatory material on social media.

Channel 4 claims that there are further accusations within the force of discrimination and female officers being treated unfairly.

Some of the officers facing accusations have been removed from frontline firearms duties while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "West Midlands Police Professional Standards Department is currently investigating 10 officers/police staff members regarding alleged inappropriate and discriminatory communication on social media.

"A number of these officers/staff members are no longer in public facing roles. We hold ourselves to the highest of standards and we will not tolerate those who behave in any way which falls below these standards.”

Responding to the Channel 4 expose, Richard Parker, who is standing to be the Labour candidate for West Midlands Mayor, said: "This is very concerning and shows more needs to be done to improve the culture of policing.

"Clearly officers facing serious allegations should be suspended and not put on ‘light’ duties."

In the wake of the recent reports of police misconduct, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: "On 2 November 2022, His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services published a national report on vetting, misconduct and misogyny in the police service.

"It found evidence of poor decision-making in police vetting; inconsistent handling of misconduct cases; and that not enough has been done to improve standards and stamp out misogyny and predatory behaviour in policing.

"All police officers, as is the case with any profession, have a duty to comply with the highest standards of conduct, ethics, integrity and professionalism. That is non-negotiable.

"If there are any police officers that are incapable of grasping or understanding that basic principle, then they have no place in the police service."

He went on to say: "Since becoming Police and Crime Commissioner, compliance with professional standards in policing has been one of my top priorities.

"I am holding West Midlands Police to account to ensure it complies with vetting procedures, performance manages officers and staff, and deals with complaints and misconduct.

The work on our joint Fairness and Belonging plan and the Force’s programme to improve ethical standards and behaviours are all part of the action that is being taken.

"In addition, I am committed to constant and unremitting action to hold West Midlands Police to account, to ensure that the 43 recommendations set out in the report are implemented and in particular unsuitable people are prevented from joining in the first place, any misconduct within the force is identified, and officers and staff are dismissed, if they are not fit to serve the public.