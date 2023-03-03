Teenager stabbed and robbed of phone, bag and jacket after getting off bus in Halesowen

Can you help identify these two young men?

The 17-year-old boy got off the number nine bus at around 9pm on February 14.

Two men, who also got off at the same stop, then threatened the boy with a knife in Manor Way, Halesowen.

They stabbed the boy in both legs and tried to stab him around the stomach before taking his phone, bag and jacket.

West Midlands Police said his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police have released CCTV images of two men officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is being urged to come forward.

Making an appeal on social media, Dudley Police said: "Can you help identify these two young men?

"If you know them or have information that can help, please call us on 101 or use Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk.