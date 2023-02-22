Family of schoolboy killed by teen in knife fight pay tribute to 'kind and loving soul'

West Midlands Police issued a new photo of Zane Smart after a teenager was convicted of his manslaughter

Relatives of Zane Smart issued a statement after a 17-year-old boy was convicted of killing him on May 27 last year.

The two boys had met near the canal off Reapers Walk, Pendeford, for a fight as part of an ongoing feud between them. The trial heard how both had been part of a group outside a nearby shop where things became heated and they headed towards the Shropshire Union Canal.

After being knifed Zane tried to ride off on his bike but collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen who stabbed Zane and threw the knife that delivered the fatal blow into the canal was convicted of manslaughter today after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

In a statement, the victim's family said: "As parents, there are no words that can describe the pain of losing a child. The pain is even more unbearable when you lose your child to an act of violence, such as knife crime. This is the devastating reality that our family has lived with every day since we lost our son Zane.

"Zane was not only our son, he was a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, and a friend to many. The ripple effects of losing him have impacted everyone who knew him. He was a kind and loving soul who had a dimpled smile that lit up any room he walked into. He was a funny boy who always knew how to make people laugh and his loss has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

"As a family, we have not only struggled to come to terms with the fact that we will never see Zane again, but we have been forced to endure the emotional turmoil of a trial to try and get some answers as to what happened on the 27th of May last year.

"Despite the pain we feel, we want Zane to be remembered for the amazing person that he was. We want the world to know that he was not just a victim of knife crime, but he was a young man with so much potential and so much love to give.

"Zane may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. As a family, we will continue to hold him in our hearts and cherish the memories we have of him.

"Zane, we love you so deeply and we will never stop loving you. You will always be in our hearts and in this fight we were, and will always continue to be, in your corner."

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from our Homicide Unit, added: "This is a tragic loss of a young life at the hands of a knife and an awful reminder of the impact of carrying weapons.

"Zane was just 15 yearsold, with his future in front of him, but he was robbed of this because of a knife. We know this conviction will never take away the pain for his family and friends but we can only hope it eases some over time.

"Another boy will now lose his freedom for a long time and have the guilt on his conscience for the rest of his life.

"The evidence suggests both were armed with knives that night, so it could have been two boys who died that afternoon.

"This case tragically shows how carrying weapons can have life-changing consequences for those involved, and their loved ones, forever."

Zane's killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, had been cleared of murder but was convicted of manslaughter after more than seven hours of jury deliberations. During the trial he also pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a knife in public.

Lorraine Anson of the CPS said: “My thoughts are with Zane’s family at this difficult time and my heartfelt condolences go out to them for the terrible loss they have suffered. This is yet again another unnecessary and senseless incident involving youths carrying knives.

"The verdict serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from carrying weapons and the importance of discouraging such behaviour to protect the safety of our communities.