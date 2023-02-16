Two Dudley men given life sentences for killing taxi boss in 'tit-for-tat' feud

Police in Queens Cross where Mohammed Haroon Zeb, inset, was shot

Mohammed Haroon Zeb, known as Haroon or 'H', was shot in the head on his 39th birthday in a drive-by attack in the Queens Cross area of Dudley on January 31, 2021.

He was taken to hospital, but died the next day.

Hassan Tasleem and Gurdeep Sandhu were convicted of murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice. Photo: West Midlands Police

Hassan Tasleem, 25, of Richmond Road, Dudley and Gurdeep Sandhu, 25, Dudley, of Blower's Green Road, were both found guilty of murdering the father-of-four in unanimous verdicts, after a trial held at Leicester Court sitting at Loughborough.

Both were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice.

Sentencing them on Thursday, Mr Justice Bennathan handed them life prison sentences and told them they will have to serve a minimum term of 30 years.

Shamraz Ali, 21, of Tanfield Road, Dudley, was previously found guilty of perverting the course of justice and has now been sentenced to five years in jail.

Shamraz Ali was found guilty of perverting the course of justice. Photo: West Midlands Police