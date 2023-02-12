Police launch hunt for murder suspect after fire death

Detectives want to speak to Georgian Constantin

The force is looking for Georgian Constantin, aged 42, who is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Valentina Cozma, aged 40, in Stoke-on-Trent.

Detectives want to speak to him in connection with the death after emergency crews were called to a report of a fire at a property, in Campbell Road, at about 3.10pm.

The public is being advised not to approach him, but to contact officers immediately if he is seen.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison said: “Officers from across the force are working hard to trace Georgian. Could you help?

“We are urging anyone who can help us to locate him to get in touch as soon as possible. We believe Georgian has travelled to London and also has links to Southampton.

“Members of the public should not approach this man, but if you see him, please contact us immediately on 999.”

Specially trained officers are supporting Valentina’s family at this difficult time while house to house inquiries are being carried out.

The appeal is also been published online in the Romanian language.

The force also said it wants to hear from any witnesses who may have been in Campbell Road between 2pm and 3.30pm on Thursday between the junctions of Corporation Street and Boothen Old Road or in alleyways or surrounding streets such as Fletcher Road, Flax Street, Gable Street and Keary Street at a bout that time.