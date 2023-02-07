Jailed: Dudley drug dealer, 22, inherited dead brother's supply operation

Zaine Hussain, 22, admitted offences of supplying diamorphine and cocaine, and possessing criminal property ahead of the start of his jury trial. He had previously denied the offences, but changed his plea.

Judge Ian Strongman told Wolverhampton Crown Court it was "dealing on a significant scale" after hearing that checks of the defendant's phone showed bulk messages were sent to around 200 customers on the 'Ace Line' previously run by his brother Kasim Ali, who died in January last year.

The judge said drugs estimated to be worth over £2,000 were found along with scales and £604.95 cash when officers armed with a warrant raided the family's home on March 17 last year.

Miss Alana Davis, prosecuting, said the officers confiscated 45 heroin wraps and 87 crack cocaine wraps along with 12.3 grams of heroin and 16.9 grams of crack after a search of the premises shortly after 6am.

The drug offences happened a month after Hussain, of Aston Road, in Dudley, was arrested on conspiracy to murder charges in relation to the shooting of taxi owner Mohammed Haroon Zeb on January 31,2021. The latest case is unrelated to the murder trial

Sentencing him, the judge said the defendant pleaded guilty on the basis that he was "under some pressure" and was "compelled" to follow in the footsteps of his brother. He also said there had also been evidence of Hussain "haggling" with customers over the price which showed that he was involved in decision making.

Richard Butcher, mitigating for Hussain, said: "Zaine Hussain was arrested and released on bail. He was eventually acquitted of murder on January 9 this year.

"His brother had died on January 25, 2022, and the Ace Line had transferred to him shortly before he was arrested for murder.

"He essentially inherited this Ace Line. There is no evidence that he added to it."

Mr Butcher told the court that Hussain had undergone a four-month murder trial after which he was cleared of involvement. He added that he had already spent more than a year in custody in relation to the drugs charges, but had no previous convictions.

Hussain was jailed for a total of 54 months on Monday. He must serve half before being released on licence. Two further drugs offences were allowed to lie on file.