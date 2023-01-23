Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pair arrested after 'gunfire' in Wolverhampton are released on bail

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men who were arrested after reports of disorder and gunfire in Wolverhampton have been released on bail.

The shooting took place on Willenhall Road in Wolverhampton, near to Hickman Avenue. Photo: Google Street Map
The shooting took place on Willenhall Road in Wolverhampton, near to Hickman Avenue. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police were called to Willenhall Road on Saturday after receiving reports of a firearm being discharged.

A 23-year-old man self-presented at hospital not long after the incident with injuries to his leg and has remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Two men were stopped in Birmingham in the early hours of Sunday morning in a car believed to be involved in the disorder, with a 35-year-old and a 25-year-old arrested.

West Midlands Police said the pair have now been released on bail.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Both men have been released on conditional police bail as our investigations continue."

Officers have been investigating what happened at the scene in Willenhall Road, as well as offering reassurance to the community and checking CCTV to establish what happened.

Anyone with any footage or information about this incident is asked to contact officers via live chat on the West Midlands Police website quoting log 2616 of January 21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News