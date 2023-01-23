Pair arrested after 'gunfire' in Wolverhampton are released on bail

The shooting took place on Willenhall Road in Wolverhampton, near to Hickman Avenue. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police were called to Willenhall Road on Saturday after receiving reports of a firearm being discharged.

A 23-year-old man self-presented at hospital not long after the incident with injuries to his leg and has remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Two men were stopped in Birmingham in the early hours of Sunday morning in a car believed to be involved in the disorder, with a 35-year-old and a 25-year-old arrested.

West Midlands Police said the pair have now been released on bail.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Both men have been released on conditional police bail as our investigations continue."

Officers have been investigating what happened at the scene in Willenhall Road, as well as offering reassurance to the community and checking CCTV to establish what happened.

Anyone with any footage or information about this incident is asked to contact officers via live chat on the West Midlands Police website quoting log 2616 of January 21.