Man charged with attempted murder following Smethwick shooting and five further arrests

City Computer Systems after the shooting on Thursday

Shots were fired at City Computer Systems, in Bertram Road, at around midday last Thursday.

Two men in their 40s were treated for injuries which were not life-threatening.

Haider Ali Shabir, aged 19, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on February 13.

Another man arrested following the incident has been released on police bail.

Traffic officers also stopped a vehicle in Walsall and arrested the four occupants, aged between 20 and 23, in connection with the incident.

And detectives conducted a warrant at a house in Walsall on Tuesday morning, where a 22-year-old man was arrested.

All five remain in custody for questioning on suspicion of attempted murder.

West Midlands Police said the investigation was progressing at pace but urged anyone with information to come forward if they haven't already done so.

People can upload any footage directly to the police's investigation portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ21C35-PO1