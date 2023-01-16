Witness describes shots being fired at West Bromwich house by 'masked gunman'

Police at the scene after shots were fired

Police have launched an investigation after a number of shots were fired on Clifford Road, just before 3pm on Monday.

No one is believed to have been injured and no arrests have yet been made.

A local resident, who does not want to be named, said: "I was at a neighbour's house when we heard two loud bangs.

"Someone shouted 'gun'.

"There were two people in a car both wearing balaclavas.

Clifford Road, West Bromwich. Photo: Google.

"One of them got out and pointed a gun towards a house. One bullet hit the window and went straight into the house. Then they drove off.

"I phoned the police. Nothing like this has ever happened here before.

"It's left me shaken up. I'm worried about going to sleep and protecting my family."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat, quoting log 2700 of 16 January.