Heartbroken parents of Dudley teenagers killed in road tragedy plead for witnesses to come forward

Ben Corfield and Liberty Charris both died at the scene. Photo: West Midlands Police

Ben Corfield, 19, and 16-year-old Liberty Charris, both from Dudley, died after they were struck by a car on the A457 in Oldbury on November 20.

A 54-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on police bail.

But police said no charges have yet been brought and no-one else has been arrested.

The deaths led to a massive outpouring of grief and now their heartbroken parents have come forward to issue a plea themselves for witnesses to step forward and speak to police if they haven't already done so.

Red balloons ballons were released at an event in memory of Liberty Charris

Liberty's father, Andy, said his world was "smashed to absolute pieces" by the loss of his daughter.

He said despite police scouring CCTV from the scene, there had been an "extremely poor lack of witnesses coming forward".

Andy added: "We cannot put into words the devastation this has caused to all of us as a family and close friends.

"I personally would not wish this pain and suffering on my worst enemy and pray that no one I know will ever have to go through this in the future so therefore I implore anyone who was there that evening to please, please get in touch with the police in complete confidence and provide a written statement.

"It does not matter how small you feel the information is.

"All will help the police piece what happened together and would mean so much to us all."

Damian and Lynette Corfield with a photo of their selfless son Ben Corfield

Ben Corfield's father Damian also made a heartfelt appeal, saying it is imperative for people to come forward if they can help with the police investigation.

He said: "The police have said for the amount of people around when it happened, they would expect more people to come forward.

"I don't want people to speculate about what could have happened but if there's anyone else with CCTV, if they have phone footage or if they witnessed anything, it's imperative for them to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101.