Shooting inside Smethwick shop leaves two men injured

By David Stubbings

Two men have been injured after a shooting inside a shop.

Police have closed off the area after the shooting in Bertram Road, Smethwick

The shots were fired inside Bertram Road, Smethwick, at around midday.

West Midlands Police said two men in their 40s were injured but did not need hospital treatment.

In a statement the force said: "We’re doing everything we can to find the people responsible.

"Officers remain at the scene this evening as a forensic examination and other enquiries continue."

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended. A spokesman said: "We were called to a police incident on Bertram Road, Smethwick, at 12.16pm. An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two patients, both men.

"The first was treated for minor injuries by ambulance crews. Staff treated the second man for minor injuries, but he did not wish to go to hospital and was discharged at the scene."

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police on the force's website quoting crime number 20/80288/23, or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

