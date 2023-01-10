Notification Settings

1,000 Midlands homes facing police visits in crackdown on illegal streaming

By Megan Jones

Police are to visit hundreds of homes this week in a crackdown on illegal streaming.

According to police, 1,000 households will recieve a visit this week in a crackdown of illegal streaming
A major ongoing criminal investigation into illegal streaming services has identified 1,000 Midlands households that will soon receive a knock on the door with a warning of prosecution.

Police have warned households using unlawfully adapted technology such as 'Fire sticks', modified boxes or illegal subscriptions to receive access to premium content could face serious consequences.

Officers have joined forces with anti-piracy investigators from FACT (The Federation Against Copyright Theft) in 'Operation Raider', the Mirror reports.

Homeowners could be served notices, be ordered to stop immediately and warned of serious consequence.

The crackdown, led by the police and FACT, comes with the support of organisations like the Premier League and broadcasters such as Sky, BT Sport and Amazon.

FACT was set up to stop piracy in the TV and film industry.

Speaking following a raid in December that saw a variety of equipment relating to the provision of illegal streaming services seized, West Mercia Police Sergeant Carl Jones said: “This operation sends a strong message to organised criminality that we are homing in on those who knowingly commit or facilitate online copyright infringement.

"Not only is there an enormous loss to the entertainment industry with this particular operation crime but it is also unfair that millions of people work hard to afford their subscription-only TV services while others cheat the system."









