Residents shock at news of child's death at nursery

The nursery has remained closed since the incident in December

They described seeing ambulances, paramedics and police cars in Bourne Street, Dudley, on December 9 as emergency services were called to Fairytales Nursery after reports of a child suffering a cardiac arrest.

The nursery was closed off as Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midland Police tried to save the one-year-old's life, but were sadly unsuccessful and the child died.

Fairytales was closed by Ofsted along with other linked premises and remains closed at the present day, with the front gates locked and the playground and building empty.

Residents living on Bourne Street said they remembered the day of the incident, but were shocked to find out that a young child had died.

One man, who asked not to be named, said he was surprised to hear what had happened as he knew the owner.

He said: "The owner has always been a nice guy, kept himself to himself, but I find it hard to know what to think when I hear about a kid dying at the nursery.

"I remember the day vividly, seeing ambulances all up the street and police cars and hearing the air ambulance landing, with people trying to get out of their homes.

"It seemed like a nice nursery and the kids were always out and about playing and making noise and it's very strange to not hear that noise anymore."

A woman living on the street, who asked to remain anonymous, said she had sent her children to the nursery.

She said: "I sent both my kids there in the past.

"I remember the day and seeing ambulances and police everywhere and I remember seeing a woman outside who was crying, although I don't know who she was.