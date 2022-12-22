Street racing banned in Black Country by High Court

The interim injunction prohibits people from participating as a driver, rider or passenger in a gathering of two or more people leading to motor racing, motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

It is in place throughout Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine or an order to have their assets seized.

The application was led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.

The interim injunction was granted by The Honourable Mrs Justice Hill on Wednesday.

Provided the applicant councils have completed certain publicity steps, it will come into effect on Saturday.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "We are delighted that the High Court has granted this interim injunction which will help authorities to tackle the menace of street racing in the Black Country.

“A similar injunction was in force between 2015 and 2021 which helped dramatically reduce instances of street racing across the region, and we are very confident this new interim injunction will have the same positive effect.

“Street racing, also sometimes described as car cruising, is noisy, dangerous and illegal and some events have resulted in serious injuries and even death, as we have sadly seen recently in Sandwell.

"After announcing our intention to seek a new injunction earlier this year, we were inundated with comments from residents and businesses whose lives are still being blighted by street racing, with evidence of dangerous driving, excessive noise, littering and people and vehicles obstructing highways and properties.

“These helped us to build what the High Court has recognised to be an overwhelming case for this interim injunction, which will give the authorities the powers they need to crack down on street racing as and when it occurs.”

Chief Superintendent Ian Green, from West Midlands Police, said: “We have been working jointly with all local authorities over the past few years and are determined to tackle dangerous and reckless driving which puts the safety of others and themselves at risk.

“Alongside our partners we do not tolerate illegal car gatherings due to the danger and nuisance they create to communities and the wider public going about their lives.

"We have officers dedicated to addressing the issue from both neighbourhood teams and specialist traffic resources, who are also working with the insurance industry and providing diversionary and educational courses.

“We will take every opportunity to intervene and enforce against this activity.”

There will be a further High Court hearing early next year to consider whether the interim injunction should remain in force or be amended.

At the hearing, the Black Country councils will seek to extend the terms of the injunction so that it also forbids people from promoting, organising or publicising a street racing event, or from being a spectator at such an event.