More than 600 cannabis plants discovered by police in Wolverhampton raid

By Lisa O'Brien

More than 600 cannabis plants were found by police during a drugs raid in Wolverhampton.

More than 600 cannabis plants were discovered by police. Photo: @WolvesCityWMP
Police said they discovered a "sophisticated set-up" in the city.

Officers shared the information on Twitter along with a picture of some of the cannabis plants.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Wolves City Centre Police said: "Wolverhampton team 2 have executed a drugs warrant on a cannabis factory in the city today.

"Over 600 plants were discovered in a sophisticated set-up.

"To the budding Horticulturalists operating there, we'll be seeing you very soon."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

