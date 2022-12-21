More than 600 cannabis plants discovered by police in Wolverhampton raid

Police said they discovered a "sophisticated set-up" in the city.
Officers shared the information on Twitter along with a picture of some of the cannabis plants.
Sharing the news on Twitter, Wolves City Centre Police said: "Wolverhampton team 2 have executed a drugs warrant on a cannabis factory in the city today.
"Over 600 plants were discovered in a sophisticated set-up.
"To the budding Horticulturalists operating there, we'll be seeing you very soon."
