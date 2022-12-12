Man appears in court charged with murder after Jack Lowe stabbing near Ikea Wednesbury

Jack Lowe

Jack Lowe, aged 18, was stabbed to death on parkland off Cook Street, Darlaston, on Wednesday evening.

Despite extensive efforts by paramedics, Mr Lowe died at the scene.

Tributes to Jack were left at the entrance of the park

Three teenagers were arrested shortly after the incident took place, with 18-year-old Brandon Price being charged with murder.

Price, of Mellish Road, Walsall, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

The scene in Darlaston

A fundraising page set up in Mr Lowe's memory has now raised more than £4,800.