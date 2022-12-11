Grieving family pay tribute to 'beautiful, loving boy' following a fatal stabbing in Walsall

A fundraising page for Jack has so far managed to raise over £3,000 and dozens of heartfelt messages.

On the night of December 7, police and paramedics attended a call on Cook Street, Darlaston following reports of a stabbing – but despite extensive efforts by paramedics, Jack Lowe died at the scene.

Now, his parents and family have paid tributes telling of how Jack was the best son, brother and uncle, anyone could ask for.

Jack's dad said: "I love you, Jack, you will always be my little boy. I thought about you every day – I'll never stop loving you. I love you more than you'll ever know."

A fundraising page was set up for Jack, which has so far managed to raise over £3,000 and dozens of heartfelt messages.

Jack's mum paid tribute to her son: "Jack, our darling boy. The best son, brother, uncle, grandson, cousin and friend. How could anyone not love such a caring, beautiful and most loving boy like you?

"Jack you had the most beautiful smile, you would light up a whole room, always making everyone laugh around you.

"Our lives will never be the same without you, you had your whole life ahead of you and now it's been snatched away in such a horrific way. We all miss you so terribly much, our darling boy. It still doesn't seem real, it feels like we're in a bad nightmare we can't wait up from.

"Now go Jack, go and rest your head and sleep tight. Now, forever and always. Goodnight my darling."