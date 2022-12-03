Four arrested after police chase stolen Range Rover through streets of Wolverhampton and Sedgley

The stolen Range Rover. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Officers arrested four men and posted pictures of the men in handcuffs and the stolen car on Twitter on Saturday.

West Midlands Police Traffic team said: "This RR Evoque was stolen and cloned before being used in a series of further vehicle thefts.

"We saw it in Wolverhampton and it was pursued to Segley before all four occupants were arrested following a foot chase and search with the help of Force Response, the West Midlands Dog Unit and Staffordshire Police. #TeamWork."

Range Rover Evoques are one of the most popular vehicles with car thieves.

Clive Wain, head of police liaison for Tracker, said: “Range Rover and other Land Rover models have always featured in our top ten most stolen and recovered league table in the last 10 years, but figures are rising sharply.

“Car thieves are largely stealing to order, often shipping them abroad or stripping them for parts in a chop shop to meet the growing demand for spare parts.