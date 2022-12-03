Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four arrested after police chase stolen Range Rover through streets of Wolverhampton and Sedgley

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police chased four men in a Range Rover Evoque from Wolverhampton to Sedgley before apprehending them with the help of dogs.

The stolen Range Rover. Photo: West Midlands Police.
The stolen Range Rover. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Officers arrested four men and posted pictures of the men in handcuffs and the stolen car on Twitter on Saturday.

West Midlands Police Traffic team said: "This RR Evoque was stolen and cloned before being used in a series of further vehicle thefts.

"We saw it in Wolverhampton and it was pursued to Segley before all four occupants were arrested following a foot chase and search with the help of Force Response, the West Midlands Dog Unit and Staffordshire Police. #TeamWork."

Range Rover Evoques are one of the most popular vehicles with car thieves.

Clive Wain, head of police liaison for Tracker, said: “Range Rover and other Land Rover models have always featured in our top ten most stolen and recovered league table in the last 10 years, but figures are rising sharply.

“Car thieves are largely stealing to order, often shipping them abroad or stripping them for parts in a chop shop to meet the growing demand for spare parts.

“We encourage owners to use traditional visual deterrents such as crook locks and wheel clamps to deter criminals and protect their car, however in the event of a theft, stolen vehicle tracking technology will significantly help police quickly close the net on thieves and return the vehicle to its rightful owner.”

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Sedgley
Dudley
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News