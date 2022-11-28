Notification Settings

Bloxwich: Police and ambulances descend on town amid reports of 'stabbing'

By David Stubbings

Emergency services have descended on Bloxwich amid unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

Witnesses in the town have reported seeing multiple police cars and ambulance in the area, with some also claiming to have seen the West Midlands Police helicopter too.

Police are reported to be outside Parklands Court Nursing Home in Park Road, off Bloxwich High Street, where a grey Vauxhall Corsa has crashed into railings.

Staff at Walsall Academy in Lichfield Road initially locked the school down, also sending a message to parents confirming that everyone is safe.

The message from the school said: "Police have been called to an incident in Bloxwich and are dealing with it. We await further information. All children and staff are safe."

However, by 2.55pm a spokesperson for Walsall Academy confirmed that pupils and staff could leave the grounds as usual at the end of the school day.

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

