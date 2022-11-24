'Just like Harry': PD Kane takes the lead at police dog unit during World Cup

PD Kane

Meet PD Kane, who has become a star at West Midlands Police's dog unit.

And while the England striker is currently starring in the World Cup in Qatar, the force's own Kane-ine star is becoming a great hit in his own field of work.

Two-year-old PD Kane, a Belgian Malinois, completed one year of intense training before being handed his licence and the green light to start working for West Midlands Police.

And on his very first working day, superstar Kane delivered the goods and made his first arrest after he tracked down a man.

His handler PC Andy Rudnicki, said: “I took him home to live with my family when he was just eight weeks old. He has such a lovely nature but he can also switch into work mode in an instant.

“He has his favourite ball and he will do anything to have that ball, and that means he is prepared to work very hard. His breed is well known for speed and agility, which is essential for a general purpose dog like Kane where they are often deployed in a chase.

“I have been delighted with him so far. He was named after Harry Kane and just like Harry he is a hard worker and does all he can for the cause.”

Dog unit training centre instructor Dave Raymond added: “PD Kane, like all of our working dogs at WMP, plays such an important role and we are all so proud of them. We are all hoping the England team can make us just as proud in Qatar and bring home the World Cup.”

As is common with most other forces, West Midlands Police breeds and trains the dogs to help police the region.

The kennels, at Balsall Common, have been specifically designed with dog comfort and hygiene in mind.

The police force is keen to hear from people who would be able to assist with the development of its puppies and become a puppy fosterer.