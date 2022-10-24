Midlands police helicopter back in the sky after being grounded for 10 weeks

Back fighting crime, the Midlands police helicopter

The helicopter spent 10 weeks at Airbus helicopter maintenance centre in Oxford but was passed fit to fly this week.

The National Police Air Service, which flies the helicopters across the UK, confirmed the return of West Midlands high flying crime fighter.

The NPAS tweeted: "After over ten weeks of heavy maintenance with Airbus our aircraft is back where it belongs. It's good to have you home."