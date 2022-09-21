Fireworks and missiles thrown at police as hundreds protest outside Smethwick temple

Hundreds of people 'protested' outside the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick last night

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick on Tuesday night, where police have said there was "minor disorder" but "there was no outbreak of serious violence".

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of knife possession.

It is believed the disorder was sparked by violence in Leicester over the previous days, which has seen tension between the city's Muslim and Hindu communities.

West Midlands Polices said: "Following a protest gathering in Smethwick last night (20 September), there was some minor disorder and one person was arrested.

"We had a pre-planned police presence near the temple in Spon Lane where fireworks and missiles were thrown towards some of our officers. Thankfully no-one was injured.

"We're also looking into reports of a small number of cars being damaged.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife and remains in custody for questioning.

"To help ensure there was no outbreak of serious violence, we had stop and search powers in place until this morning.

"We are continuing to provide a visible police presence, working closely with faith leaders and partners across the community to provide reassurance.

"We will continue to monitor the situation locally and across the region."

On Tuesday afternoon, Sandwell Police had tweeted: "We're aware of a planned protest in West Bromwich later today (20 September).

"We understand this is in relation to concerns around a speaker at the Temple in Spon Lane, but we're informed the event has been cancelled and this person is not staying in the UK.

"We're continuing to work – and liaise with - partners and faith groups on the basis the protest is still going ahead and we'll have suitable resources available to respond accordingly.

"We always seek to find the right balance between the rights of protestors and those of local residents and businesses, while working to minimise serious disruption to communities."

Before the protest, Councillor Ahmad Bostan of Abbey ward tweeted: "There is no protest outside the Smethwick Mandir today! Sandwell is proud of our diversity and I’m grateful to all faith leaders and the police for their brilliant work.

"Please ignore any messages that are inviting people to gather. Peace, love and unity conquers all."

After the protest, he said: "The despicable scenes witnessed in Smethwick tonight do not represent the harmonious rich diversity of our town and those who came with ill intentions will be dealt with by the law!