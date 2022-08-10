Armed police blockade Dudley street after gunshots fired

Maple Green. Photo: Google Maps

The shots were reportedly fired in Maple Green, Dudley, at around 2.35pm today.

Police were forced to block off the road which resulted in bus routes being diverted and residents being unable to access Greens Health Centre.

Officers are said to be trying to work out exactly what happened and why.

It is believed nobody was hit by the shots, but investigations are in the early stages.

One resident warned locals to avoid Maple Green and Pine Green as it was not possible to pass through the area.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after gunshots were fired in Maple Green, Dudley, at around 2.35pm today.

"No-one is known to have been injured but we're in the early stages of our enquiries.

"We have scenes in place while we carry out our investigations into exactly what happened and why.