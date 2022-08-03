Police officer gets 'final warning' after being found guilty of assault

PC Colin Gay

PC Colin Gay was issued with a final written warning at a public misconduct hearing, with his actions described as "not acceptable".

The one-day hearing, chaired by Staffordshire Chief Constable Chris Noble, was held after PC Gay was found guilty of assault at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on July 7.

The final warning will apply for the next five years and means any further misconduct by PC Gay will result in dismissal.

It warning said that many factors has been considered, including PC Gay's unblemished record and the high esteem in which he was held within the local community.

Chief Constable Noble said: "PC Gay’s actions on that day were not acceptable. They do not meet the high standards that we expect from our officers and, as such, they have been treated seriously by the force.

"I have given PC Gay a final written warning which will stay on his record for five years, meaning any further misconduct in this period will result in a dismissal.

"The warning has been extended to the maximum time possible to reflect the gravity of the circumstances and ensure ongoing accountability for the officer."

He added: "There were a number of factors I took into consideration when deciding the outcome.

"PC Gay has a previously unblemished record both inside and outside of policing and has received eight commendations.

"He is held in high esteem within the local community in relation to his work with a community group and has helped to raise a significant amount of money for local charities.