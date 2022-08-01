Police officer suffers fractured ankle after being assaulted by patient at Sandwell Hospital

Sandwell Hospital

West Midlands Police said officers were called to the hospital at 6.33pm on Sunday to assist with a man who was displaying signs of mental illness.

He was detained under the mental health act and whilst waiting to be treated he assaulted an officer.

She suffered a fracture to her ankle.

Rich Cooke, chair of West Midlands Police Federation, said it was a "shocking incident", adding it "just goes to show the dangers we face daily and being used to deal with mental health with limited training".

