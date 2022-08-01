Notification Settings

Police officer suffers fractured ankle after being assaulted by patient at Sandwell Hospital

Published:

A police officer suffered a fractured ankle after being assaulted by a patient at Sandwell Hospital.

Sandwell Hospital
Sandwell Hospital

West Midlands Police said officers were called to the hospital at 6.33pm on Sunday to assist with a man who was displaying signs of mental illness.

He was detained under the mental health act and whilst waiting to be treated he assaulted an officer.

She suffered a fracture to her ankle.

Rich Cooke, chair of West Midlands Police Federation, said it was a "shocking incident", adding it "just goes to show the dangers we face daily and being used to deal with mental health with limited training".

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers were called to Sandwell Hospital on Sunday 31 July at 6.33pm to assist with a man who was displaying signs of mental illness.

"He was detained under the mental health act and whilst waiting to be treated he assaulted an officer, which resulted in a fracture to her ankle.

"The man remains in hospital."

Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust has been contacted for comment.









