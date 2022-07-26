Police investigating alleged 'assault' on board West Bromwich tram as footage emerges

The man grabs the conductor in a headlock

Police were called after the incident at Dartmouth Street at around 12.20pm.

Video footage appears to show a young man involved in a heated exchange with the conductor, before walking out of the open tram doors.

However, in the footage, he can be seen re-entering the tram amid shouting.

While passengers attempt to keep distance between the conductor and the passenger, he manages to put the conductor in a headlock.

The alleged attack happened while the tram was at Dartmouth Street, West Bromwich. Photo: Google Maps.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "BTP received a report of an assault on board a tram today (26 July) at Dartmouth Street.