Police investigating alleged 'assault' on board West Bromwich tram as footage emerges

By Eleanor LawsonWest BromwichCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man allegedly attacked a conductor and several passengers while on board a tram in West Bromwich on Tuesday afternoon (July 26).

The man grabs the conductor in a headlock
Police were called after the incident at Dartmouth Street at around 12.20pm.

Video footage appears to show a young man involved in a heated exchange with the conductor, before walking out of the open tram doors.

However, in the footage, he can be seen re-entering the tram amid shouting.

While passengers attempt to keep distance between the conductor and the passenger, he manages to put the conductor in a headlock.

The alleged attack happened while the tram was at Dartmouth Street, West Bromwich. Photo: Google Maps.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "BTP received a report of an assault on board a tram today (26 July) at Dartmouth Street.

"The incident is believed to have taken place at 12.20pm. Enquiries are ongoing."

