Children 'running around with knives' believed to have sparked 50-person brawl in Wolverhampton

A picture from the scene prior to police arriving

Video footage, which police are reportedly aware of, shows what appears to be a young boy wielding a large blade running at a man passing by. The reason for this altercation is unknown.

Later in the clip, in which a resident is screaming "he's got a knife, he's got a knife", a woman also approaches and pushes the man.

Locals say this incident is what sparked a mass brawl on Ruskin Road at around 5pm on Wednesday.

The brawl saw four police officers injured, two police cars and a van damaged and uniforms stolen.

Images captured of the incident on social media

One resident, who wishes to not be named, said: "Once the police came to the incident, they taped the streets and attempted to deal with the situation.

"They then removed the tapes and it seemed like they were going to leave, until the big crowd that formed, plus the person who was attacked, told them to do something."

The 50-person brawl saw police forced to use riot shields as they were pelted by missiles thrown in their direction.

Another resident described driving through the area as like "driving through the Bronx" as the incident took place.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We responded to a large disorder in Ruskin Road in Wolverhampton just before 5pm yesterday. (Wednesday).

"Around 50 people were involved.

"A man and a woman received minor injuries to their head and back respectively.

"In addition, four police officers were injured after missiles were thrown at them. Two police cars and a police van were also damaged.

"We are investigating after items of uniform were stolen from one of the police vehicles.

"We’ve not arrested anyone so far, but have been speaking to witnesses to understand what caused the disorder and the events that followed.

"We would still like to hear from you if you have information or footage and haven’t yet spoken to us. You can contact us via our website west-midlands.police.uk quoting log 3152 of 20/7."